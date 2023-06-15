More sunshine today and only isolated thunderstorms. But any storm that forms may be severe with a threat of large hail. It will be hot. Temperatures will likely reach the low 90s.

Severe storms will also be possible tonight after storms form in Oklahoma will move into West Arkansas around 9:00. West, Central, and South Arkansas have the chance for those severe storms.

More storms are likely Friday and Saturday and through Sunday. And each time severe weather is going to be possible with hail, damaging wind, and perhaps an isolated tornado threat Saturday night.