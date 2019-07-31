1  of  2
Breaking News
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-630 lane closure during PM rush hour Tuesday for repair work 2 Walmart employees killed in shooting at Southaven, MS store

Very Warm and Humid with Better Rain Chances Later this Week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story