Tuesday Morning QuickCast – 5 AM

On Monday, the high temperature in Little Rock was 95°. The heat index, however, climbed to 110° around 1 PM. So, despite not actually reaching 100, the high humidity Arkansas is experiencing certainly brought extreme heat to Little Rock.

Camden was not so lucky. Camden did hit 100° Monday for the second time in 2019.

Six cities did hit 99° Monday: Mena, DeQueen, Hot Springs, Monticello, Fort Smith, and El Dorado.

Summer is not over. Little Rock has often hit 100° in the month of September. So, there is plenty of time left to reach the century mark in the State Capital. All in all, Little Rock is not having an extremely hot summer. Only 8 days has the temperature reached 95° or higher. Two times it as reached 99°; August 7 and August 13.