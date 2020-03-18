Tuesday Evening Weather Update

Out of an abundance of caution and in response to Governor Hutchinson's recommendations to mitigate the potential spread of the Coronavirus, the Arkansas Storm Team is postponing the MidlandUSA Weather Radio programming events at Academy Sports + Outdoors originally scheduled for March 18 in N Little Rock and and April 1 in Benton. We'll coordinate with Academy and Midland to reschedule these events in May.

This is a great opportunity to take advantage of our on-line order special on Weather Radios! Go to KARK Weather, click on the linked ad at the bottom of the page, use Promo Code AST and get free shipping (both models) and free batteries (on Model WR120 only). Programming instructions are included but you can also bring it to our future weather programming events at N Little Rock and Benton.