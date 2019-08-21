Tuesday Evening Weather Update

Heat Index Values are expected to climb above 110° Tuesday afternoon, so the National Weather Service has upgraded the Heat Advisory to an Excessive Heat Warning. It will be in effect from 1 PM - 9 PM, Tuesday.

This is dangerous and potentially deadly heat. Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk of heat-related illness including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The very young, elderly, and those without access to air-conditioning will be most vulnerable.

Here is what you need to do in order to stay safe and healthy.