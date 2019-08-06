Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

With no complete passage of a cold front through Arkansas this week, we will likely have heat index values reach above 100° and possibly up to 105° and into the Heat Advisory criteria zone. Stay Weather Aware and protect yourself from the afternoon heat by drinking plenty of water, wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, and avoid working and playing hard in the direct sun of the hot afternoons.

Below are the forecasted heat index values from the NAM for Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday afternoon, and Thursday afternoon. Relief from the heat will only come from pop up showers and thunderstorms during the heating of midday and afternoon hours.