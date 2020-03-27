Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
79°
Breaking News
Breaking News
Sherwood Police seek man wanted in deadly 2019 hit and run that killed bicyclist John Mundell
Thursday Evening Weather Update
Weather
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Mar 26, 2020 / 08:02 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 26, 2020 / 08:02 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Update: 349 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, according to ADH
Video
PF Changs in Little Rock closes permanently due to COVID-19
Man wanted in deadly 2019 hit and run captured
Video
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 26, 2020
Video
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide at College Station Community Park
Weather headlines
A few strong to severe storms possible Saturday 3/28/2020
A few severe storms possible Monday night across northwest Arkansas
Four Tornadoes Confirmed Thursday Night
Tornado Watch In Effect Until 4 AM Friday Morning
Video
More Weather Headlines