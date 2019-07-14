Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Sunday, 5 p.m. update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - At 4 p.m., the National Hurricane Center sent out its last advisory regarding Barry as its intensity dropped below tropical storm status. Tropical storms must have sustained winds of at least 39 mph. Barry now has sustained wind speeds of 35 mph. It will continue to weaken as it slowly moves through the state tonight and through the day Monday. A weakening of this system is expected and does not mean it removes the main threat we have been emphasizing which is heavy rainfall.