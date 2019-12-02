Sock It 4Ward Raised $89.08 for the Little Rock Compassion Center

With three Sock it 4Ward “Socktions” in November our viewers helped Pat Walker raise nearly $90 for the Little Rock Compassion Center. The Green Bay Packers Socks grabbed the highest bid of the month with a winning bid of $38.08.



The https://lrcompassioncenter.org/ was chosen because they are more than a homeless shelter. They provide a ministry of hope to the homeless, transient, displaced and disadvantaged people in the Little Rock Metro.

In December Pat’s Sock It 4Ward will be benefiting the Salvation Army Central Arkansas Command as they are in their annual Red Kettle Campaign.