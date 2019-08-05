Pat Walker’s Thursday Road Tour Socks

Sock It 4Ward Bid Here: https://ebay.to/2GIK1T1
Pat Wore Parakeet Socks on Day 4 of the KARK 4 Today Summer Road Tour. His daughter loves birds, and she picked out these socks for Pat to wear on the Road Tour.
Bid on this “unworn” pair just like the ones Pat wore Thursday on the Road Tour. 100% of the purchase price will go to the Clark County Humane Society. The shelter was devastated by the July 16 Flash Flood from Tropical Depression Barry. Their damage is in the thousands of dollars, so they need all our help. Go bid now at: https://ebay.to/2GIK1T1 Bidding will end at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, August 8.