1  of  3
Breaking News
Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 26 injured Oregon District in mass shooting Live stream from KTSM, the latest on the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas BREAKING: Confirmed active shooter at Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall

Pat Walker’s Thursday Road Tour Socks

Sock it 4Ward
Posted: / Updated:
Pat Walker’s Parakeet Socks

Sock It 4Ward Bid Here:  https://ebay.to/2GIK1T1

Pat Wore Parakeet Socks on Day 4 of the KARK 4 Today Summer Road Tour.  His daughter loves birds, and she picked out these socks for Pat to wear on the Road Tour.

Bid on this “unworn” pair just like the ones Pat wore Thursday on the Road Tour.  100% of the purchase price will go to the Clark County Humane Society.  The shelter was devastated by the July 16 Flash Flood from Tropical Depression Barry.  Their damage is in the thousands of dollars, so they need all our help.  Go bid now at:  https://ebay.to/2GIK1T1  Bidding will end at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, August 8.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story