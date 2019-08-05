Pat Walker’s Thursday Road Tour Socks

Come on, 7! Jackpot! The novelty socks Pat Walker wore Wednesday on the KARK 4 Today Summer Road Tour. The day the tour stopped at Oaklawn. Each day on the Road Tour Pat is wearing a new pair of socks to be auctioned off. The beneficiary for these 5 Socktions is the Clark County Humane Society. The Flash Flood of the morning of July 16 rushed nearly a half-foot of water into the society's shelter in Arkadelphia. One puppy drowned in that flood. What is amazing is how the community immediately stepped up that day to give temporary foster homes to the 170 pets in the shelter. The clean up from the flood is costing thousands of dollars. And in this clean up process it is becoming clear the shelter needs to relocate. This is going to cost in the 100s of Thousands of dollar. So, we're doing all we can to help the Clark County Humane Society in their effort. Place your bid now to help the Clark County Humane Society, and you may have the winning bid for Pat's Awesome Socks.