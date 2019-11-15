Pat Walker’s Sock It 4Ward Benefiting the Little Rock Compassion Center

Sock it 4Ward
Pat Walker’s Sock It 4Ward is benefiting the Little Rock Compassion Center during November. The Compassion Center is a ministry of hope to the homeless, transient, displaced and disadvantaged people in the Little Rock, Arkansas area.

Learn more about the Compassion Center at https://lrcompassioncenter.org/

Place your bid or go ahead and purchase them straight up right now for $150 and end the auction by clicking here: https://ebay.to/2CKbe5x. Bidding starts at 6:15 a.m. Friday, November 15 and ends 6:15 a.m. Monday, November 18.

