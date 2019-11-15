Pat Walker’s Sock It 4Ward Benefiting the Little Rock Compassion Center

This edition of Pat Walker's Sock It 4Ward will benefit the Little Rock Compassion Center. Place you bid here: https://ebay.to/2qxplII This auction will run from 6:15 a.m. Friday, November 8 until 6:15 a.m. Monday, November 11.

The Compassion Center is a ministry of hope to the homeless, transient, displaced and disadvantaged people in the Little Rock, Arkansas area. They provide a clear message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ as well as help for physical needs, while helping people transition into local churches. They do more than provide meals and a homeless shelter. They offer addiction programs, job assistance, and other programs which is SO important.

Place you bid and help me support this worthy cause as they buckle down for Thanksgiving and Christmas and even the overall stress of winter that this community faces. Go here: https://ebay.to/2qxplII to make your bid.