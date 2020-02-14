Pat Walker’s Sock It 4Ward Benefiting The Gaines House

Place your bid at https://ebay.to/2OUlJcT

This Randy Moss Socks Sock It 4Ward is benefiting The Gaines House. The Gaines House, located in downtown Little Rock, provides a safe and supportive transitional residence for homeless women with mental, physical, or behavioral health disability, and works to empower them to achieve independence. The good news is that they never age out. You can learn more about The Gaines House at https://www.thegaineshouse.org/.

The Randy Moss socks are a product of Circle Socks who graciously donated the socks for Sock It 4Ward. http://circlesocks.com Circle Socks is celebrating the NFL Hall of Fame Receiver’s awesome career in the Purple and Gold colors of the team that drafted him in 1998, the Minnesota Vikings. Randy Moss celebrated his 43rd Birthday Thursday, February 13.

Here is a well done and touching YouTube video explaining more about The Gaines House. Once you watch it, you will understand why Pat chose The Gaines House. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eLs_D1z33c&feature=emb_logo

Go Place your bid at https://ebay.to/2OUlJcT Bidding starts at $10.00. If you want to close the Socktion, you can Buy Now for $200.00. Remember, that 100% of the purchase price will go to The Gaines House.