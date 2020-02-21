1  of  3
Pat Walker’s Sock It 4Ward Benefiting The Gaines House

The 80s is the decade with the best music ever. And Pop-Metal band, Def Leppard, is one of the reasons why. So, go bid on Pat Walker’s Def Leppard socks. Like all Sock It 4Wards, 100% of the winning bid price, or the $200 “buy it now” price will go to The Gaines House.

The Gaines House, located in downtown Little Rock, provides a safe and supportive transitional residence for homeless women with mental, physical, or behavioral health disability, and works to empower them to achieve independence. The good news is that they never age out. Click The Gaines House to learn more about the great work they do.

So, if you’re ready for the Def Leppard 20/20 Vision Tour, which will be in North Little Rock Friday, October 2, then these socks are for you or that Def Leppard fan you love so much are are already going to buy tickets for. Those tickets go on sale Friday, February 21. So, buy your concert tickets and place a bid on Pat Walker’s Def Leppard Socks and don’t forget to pour some sugar on them. Let the hysteria begin. Bid Here.

