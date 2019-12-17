Pat Walker’s Santa Jaws Sock It 4Ward Benefiting the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

Bid at: https://ebay.to/342Ab7z (Auction Closed: Socks were top bid for $150 Monday Morning)

This is a special Two-Socks Sock It 4Ward benefiting the Salvation Army of Central Arkansas Area Command. The more these socks get auctioned for the more money will go to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign here in Central Arkansas.

If you love puns and Christmas puns on top of that, then you need to bid on these Nutcracker socks and the accompanying pair of Acorns socks (the nuts). Go Bid Here: https://ebay.to/342Ab7z

Bidding will run from 6:45 a.m. Monday 12/9 until 6:45 a.m. Thursday 12/12.

Here is the Sock It 4Ward Reveal from Monday morning.