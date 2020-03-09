1  of  2
Breaking News
Dow drops 7.8%, worst fall since 2008, as free-fall in oil price and worsening fears of fallout from virus seize markets LRPD officer indicted in child porn investigation

Significant Rainfall Possible this Week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A series of storm systems and frontal boundaries along with abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to multiple rounds of rain across much of the state beginning Wednesday. While it won’t rain everywhere all of the time, most places can expect to see 2-3″ of rainfall with higher amounts possible across northwest, west central and east central Arkansas.

Widespread severe weather is not expected but there will be a MARGINAL (5%) risk of severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds for the state on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Weather headlines

More Weather Headlines