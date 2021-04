ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman in Rogers captured a perfect example of what NOT to do when you see a flooded road.

Carolyn Parenti Miller shared the above video of an SUV becoming nearly encased in water as it drove through a flooded road on the corner of W. Blossom Way Dr. and S. 44th Place in Rogers.

Here's what NOT to do when you see a flooded road ⬇⬇



This video was taken in Rogers, sent to @KNWAFOX24 by Carolyn Parenti Miller.



Remember: TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN 🚧 #NWAnews pic.twitter.com/ZdJ79hQrdg — Chelsea Helms (@ChelseaHelms1) April 28, 2021

Emergency crews can’t stress enough — if you do come across a flooded road, turn around, and never drive around a barrier.