GRANT COUNTY, Ark. – Multiple thousand around the state are still waiting for their lights to turn back on as power outages continue to have its impact following this week’s ice storm.

Electric Cooperative’s of Arkansas provides power to about 21 thousand customers across the state.

They say 16 out of their 21 thousand customers are still without power and southern counties in the state such as Jefferson, Lincoln and Grant County are seeing the most outages.

Rob Roedell with Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas says, “this area was hit very hard. It’s probably the epicenter of this storm.”

Just outside of Sheridan along Highway 165, crew from Ozark, Arkansas help restore power in Grant County.

As of Thursday evening, Roedell reported 2,500 power outages in Grant County.

Roedell says they have 125 crew helping across the state.

As the ice loses the battle with the sunshine, Roedell says the melting ice is causing some hassles for workers, but the warmer temperatures are helping.

There’s no exact time when all the power will be back on.

“People down in this area down in south Arkansas should prepare for a multiple day event,” Roedell said.

The crew from Ozark was working in the backyard of the home of a 77-year-old man sitting in the dark with pneumonia.

A tree covered in ice lays in the yard, yards from the home.

His son watched along as workers helped restore power. He says he’s thankful for the workers and even more thankful this tree didn’t land on his father’s house.

With many more outages to restore, Roedell emphasizes safety.

He says if you see a downed power line do not touch it.

He says although the lines should be dead, there could still be some stray power in the lines which are dangerous.

A crucial piece of information Roedell mentioned is to make sure your weather head is in good condition.

He says if it’s damaged, crews can’t restore power to your home until it’s repaired.