LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – National Weather Service officials have categorized the tornado that touched down in Logan County overnight Sunday.

NWS officials categorized the Logan County tornado as an EF2 tornado, with maximum estimated winds of 120 miles per hour.

Officials said the more than five-mile path of the tornado went from south-southwest of Scranton to east-southeast of Morrison Bluff.

The NWS said the tornado caused a significant amount of damage, including destroying multiple chicken houses, blowing a two-car garage off its foundation and uprooting several hardwood trees. No injuries were reported.

The EF scale is used by the NWS to categorize the strength of tornadoes, scaling up to an EF5 at wind speeds greater than 200 miles per hour. The tornado that tore through central Arkansas on March 31 was an EF3.