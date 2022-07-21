A frontal boundary over south Arkansas was the focus for scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening with areas of locally heavy rainfall and reports of wind damage and hail. The front will move northward tonight and Friday bringing hot and humid weather along with little rainfall to all of Arkansas through early next week.

Highs will generally around 100° with lows around 80°.

A cold front will move into the Mid South during the middle of next week will slightly less hot temperatures and slightly better rain chances.