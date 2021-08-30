Arkansas National Guard members helping with search-and-rescue, clean-up after Ida

A car passes under a fallen power line in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Houma, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As residents of Louisiana deal with the challenges and damages left behind by Hurricane Ida they are getting assistance from their neighbors to the north.

According to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office, 575 members of the Arkansas National Guard have headed south to help clean up after the storm.

Hutchinson first announced that Arkansas would send support to help with hurricane relief on Sunday.

The troops will work with the search and rescue effort, provide security, help clear roads from tree branches and other debris and assist with distributing food and supplies.

Along with the service members, another 40 civilians are heading down from the Natural State to help with search and rescue. Two emergency management planners from Arkansas are already in Louisiana and are working as liaisons between the states on the storm response.

A spokesperson with the governor’s office noted that these efforts are made possible by the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a program that facilitates aid between states in times of emergency.