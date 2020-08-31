NWS: Numerous roads flooded across the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The National Weather Service is warning drivers flooding has been reported across the Natural State Monday morning.
According to a tweet from the National Weather Service Little Rock, Hot Springs police have reported several roads within the city are flooded as of 9:35 a.m.
The videos above are of the intersection of Franklin Street and Central Avenue from John Stobaugh.
The National Weather Service also tweeted Monday widespread flooding has been reported across Scott County and numerous roads are underwater.
According to the National Weather Service, many roads in Waldron are underwater.
