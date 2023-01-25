MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. — 97 percent of people in Stone County lost power in Tuesday night’s winter storm, affecting 8,000 homes and businesses.

Entergy crews are already making progress and hope to have some areas restored by Thursday. As far as the rest of the county, there will not be an estimate available until they look at every line.

Only half of the county’s power lines have been looked at for damage. In rural areas like Stone County, Entergy cannot always send take their heavy equipment and must send teams by foot to assess and bring in special equipment if they need it.

Meanwhile, people are lining up to get gas for their generators. Others don’t have that luxury and are spending most of their time running their cars to prevent their phones from dying.

Locals say they have not seen winter weather worse than this since 2008, and at that time it took two weeks to restore power.