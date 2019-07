Monday, 10 a.m. update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As of 10 AM, Monday, Tropical Depression Barry was located in West Arkansas near Petit Jean Mountain. Maximum sustained wind speeds were at 25 mph and the central pressure was 1007 mb. That is one millibar lower than the 4 AM update. The National Weather Service is no longer forecasting a cone of uncertainty forecast path. Barry is moving north at 12 mph.