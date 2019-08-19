Monday Evening Forecast Update

Arkansauna weather is back. All of Central Arkansas and most of the state will be under a Heat Advisory Monday and Tuesday afternoons and early evenings. That means Heat Index Values will climb over 105° thanks to the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity. The Fort Smith Metro will actually be under an Excessive Heat Warning for heat indices topping 110°

If you can avoid working or playing outside in the afternoon hours, please do so. Plus, stay hydrated with water, and wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing to help your body stay as cool as possible.