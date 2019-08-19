Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory Over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
House caught fire, broken into while under construction
Top Stories
Civil Axe Throwing in Little Rock
Arkansas State Head Football Coach takes leave of absence
Education Matters: PCSSD rolls out with WiFi on school buses
Rutledge: Mountain Home gunsmith sued for deceiving customers and failing to provide services or refunds
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Map Center
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Summer Road Tour
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Keep KARK 4 and KARZ 42
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
FL orthodontist indicted for bribery and fraud scheme with former AR state senator
Monday Evening Forecast Update
Weather
Posted:
Aug 19, 2019 / 06:44 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Aug 19, 2019 / 06:44 PM UTC