LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Zoo said they will soon be operating on a modified admission schedule until the end of the month.

The zoo’s modified hours will start Tuesday, August 1, and run from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. with last admissions at 1:30 p.m.

The restrictions are being made in order to limit outdoor exposure during the hottest part of the day for the well-being of staff, guests and animals.

Hours are also being altered for Café’ Africa, the train and carousel, all of which will be opening and closing earlier to accommodate guests that arrive in the morning. Both the train and carousel will open at 9 a.m.

This announcement comes as July 2023 saw one of the hottest weeks on modern record in the beginning of the month.

To better understand the hottest and coolest places in our city, the zoo is also partnering with the city of Little Rock in seeking volunteers to help collect environmental data during the month of August.

Data collected by volunteers during the one-day heat mapping campaign on Aug. 19 will be used to develop heat index maps of Little Rock and help address heat-related vulnerabilities across central Arkansas.

To volunteer for this heat study, visit LittleRockZoo.com.