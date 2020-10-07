Hurricane Delta now in the Gulf of Mexico

After making landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday, Hurricane Delta has now emerged over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico where it is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane once again. Landfall along the Louisiana coast is expected late Friday with a risk of damaging winds, excessive rainfall and a significant storm surge near and east of where Delta makes landfall. Although winds will decrease quickly after Delta moves inland, heavy rain will be possible across a large part of Louisiana, Mississippi and the southeast half of Arkansas. Rainfall totals of 2-5″ are possible south/east of the I-30/US67 corridor, 1-2″ over central Arkansas with under an inch of rain expected northwest. As Delta moves northeast along and east of the Mississippi River Friday night and Saturday, windy conditions are expected with gusts up to 30-40 mph possible especially over southeast Arkansas. The risk of severe weather associated with Delta in Arkansas is extremely limited at this point.