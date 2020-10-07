Hurricane Delta now in the Gulf of Mexico

The latest National Hurricane Center advisory on Hurricane Delta has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph with gusts to 165 mph. A northwest track into the Gulf of Mexico is expected through Wednesday with a turn to the north on Thursday with landfall expected Friday afternoon along the Louisiana coast. After brief intensification Thursday, cooler water temperatures over the northern Gulf and increasing sheer will result in some weakening but Delta will still make landfall as a Major Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds. Once over land, it is forecast to begin to weaken rapidly but the more westward track will likely bring some gusty winds and heavy rain for the southeast half of Arkansas from later Friday into Saturday. However, with the center of circulation expected to remain east of the Mississippi, the threat of severe weather will be limited. Rainfall totals in central Arkansas could be around 1" with 2-5" possible for far southeast and east central Arkansas.