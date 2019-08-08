Hottest Day of the Year …Almost 100°

Wednesday, August 7, was the hottest day of the year in Little Rock with a high temperature of 99°. Previously, the temperature had reached 96° the day before, Tuesday, August 6, and earlier on July 10. It reached 99° Wednesday at 1:43 p.m. The hot, hot weather didn’t last too long. Strong thunderstorms developed and brought heavy rain and a cool quick down by the middle of the afternoon.



High Temperatures from Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Along with the highest temperature of the summer so far, the entire state dealt with high humidity. Central and South Arkansas reached heat index values of 105-110°. A Heat Advisory was in effect. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Thursday as well. Far South and Southwest Arkansas (El Dorado to Texarkana) have a Heat Advisory until Friday evening.