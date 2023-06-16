HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. – Garland County just can’t seem to catch a break from the hail.

Hot Springs Village is one of the cities that saw and felt the ice balls dropping with force from the sky Friday afternoon.

Jade Sierra’s car was damaged from hail while she was parked at the Ponce DeLeon event center.

“I am just puzzled as to what to do,” she said.

While looking at her back window from the outside, it looks like just a hole. But it’s a whole different story on the inside as you can see the full window is shattered.

Hot Springs Village received strikes of baseball-sized hail from mother nature.

“This is the first time where I’ve had my car damaged where I am going to have to set up a claim,” Sierra said.

As the hailstorm swept through Garland County, Sierra says she and the people at the event center with her were watching all the cars being pelted.

“We had no idea that we had this much damage,” Sierra stated.

She was unaware of the damage to her car or damage to the awning of the building, which was left with holes as the baseball-size rock solid ice spheres punctured through the glass.

“If mother nature says that she’s going to do something, she’s going to do it,” Sierra said.