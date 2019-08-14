Hot Springs, Others Hit 100° Tuesday; Little Rock 99°

Tuesday, August 13, was the hottest day in Summer, 2019 …so far.
Hot Springs topped out at 100°. So, did Arkadelphia, Camden, and Texarkana. DeQueen even hit 101°.
But Little Rock only managed to climb to 99° before cloud cover and nearby rain started to knock the temperature down. It was the second time this year Little Rock hit 99°. The previous time was August 7.

Here are the Top 5 Hottest Days in Little Rock so far in 2019.
99° – August 13
99° – August 7
97° – August 12
96° – August 6
96° – July 10

It is safe to say that Little Rock will not reach 100° between August 14 and August 21. It is also less likely than more likely Little Rock hits 100° in the following week, August 21-28. Although, at this time, it does appear Little Rock could get close again around August 28, 29.

