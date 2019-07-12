Friday’s MidDay QuickCast – Noon

Friday afternoon update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Tropical Storm Barry has maintained is strength from earlier Friday. At 1 p.m., the National Hurricane Center reports that Barry still has sustained wind speeds of 65 mph and gusts up to 75 mph. It is likely Barry will become a Category 1 Hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 74 mph Saturday morning, perhaps even before sunrise. Then, Barry is expected to make landfall shortly thereafter in South Central Louisiana.