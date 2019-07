Friday Morning QuickCast – 6 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At 9 p.m. Thursday, Tropical Storm Barry continues to slowly churn in the Gulf of Mexico. Based on the latest data this evening, the National Hurricane Center, NHC, is forecasting this system to make landfall as a tropical storm instead of reaching hurricane status. This is due partly to a major influx of dry air on the northern side of the circulation. That dry air has caused the system to have a hard time organizing itself.

As you can see in the imagery below, the forecast track still includes this system having an impact on Arkansas. The main concern would be high rainfall amounts.