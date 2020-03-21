Friday Evening Weather Update

UPDATE- 5:45 PM, FRIDAY- The National Weather Service out of Little Rock, Arkansas continues surveying damage areas in north Arkansas after Thursday night storms. As of 2 PM, they have confirmed damage and one minor injury in Boone and Marion counties, near the community of Dugger, to be consistent with an EF2 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 120 mph. The second tornado, an EF1 with estimated wind speeds of 100 mph occurred in Baxter county resulting in damage between Gassville and Mountain Home.

(AP/KARK)- Severe storms, including at least one possible tornado, have struck parts of Arkansas, damaging homes and causing widespread damage to trees and power lines.