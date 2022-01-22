Dry and warmer weather as storm misses to our south

Saturday morning was the coldest of the season for the capital city. Little rock got down to 17°. Sunny skies will continue with warmer afternoon temperatures.

Sunday will be a much warmer day, but we will start the day chilly. Temperatures will start in the 20s Sunday morning and quickly rise into the 50s by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west 5-10 mph.

The warming trend continues into Monday. Afternoon temperatures will get into the low 60s for much of the natural state. Over the last couple of days, we’ve been tracking a system that had the potential to bring us some rain. It has been further and further south and now it’s unlikely that any will see anything. We will see some cloudy skies Monday afternoon.

Temperature trend over the next four days.

Even though the system misses us, it will draw down some colder air from the north. Tuesday and the rest of the week will feature below-average temperatures. We will see nighttime temperatures in the 20s with highs only in the 40s for most of next week.

This forecast is very dry and there is only a slight 20% chance for precipitation on Thursday.

Enjoy the warmer end to your weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!