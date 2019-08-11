Excessive Heat/Humidity Expected Monday

Dangerous heat is forecast for the start of the workweek. On Monday, air temperatures will range from the lower 90s to upper 90s with heat index values from 100 to as high as 120 degrees statewide.

It is very important that if you must be outside, avoid long periods of strenuous activity, take plenty of breaks, stay cool and hydrated.

Be sure that all outdoor animals have a place to stay cool as well as hydrated.

Some may ask why is the heat index number so important. The two graphics below should help explain that. The first image shows the difference between the air temperature (yellow line) and the heat index (orange line).

Notice that the air temperature only gets high enough (90s) to reach the caution range with the heat level. When you factor in the high dewpoint (measure of moisture in the atmosphere) values, it feels much hotter than the air temperature and to our body. The heat index value reaches the danger to extreme range. At that level, you have a higher chance to have heat exhaustion and/or a heat stroke if you do not exercise proper precaution. That is why the heat index value is so important. There is a big difference between 90 degrees with dry air versus 90 degrees and very moist air.

In the image above, it explains how our body attempts to regulate our body temperature by sweating when we get too warm. When it is very humid, the sweating function does not work as well so our core temperature will stay elevated and or be slower to cool which can increase health risks.