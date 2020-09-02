EF1 tornado damage found in Conway County from Tuesday storms, according to National Weather Service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The National Weather Service says EF1 tornado damage was found in Conway County from Tuesday’s storms.
The damage was found two miles south-southeast of Hill Creek.
The National Weather service is still surveying from Tuesday’s storms.
This is a developing story.
