EF1 tornado damage found in Conway County from Tuesday storms, according to National Weather Service

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The National Weather Service says EF1 tornado damage was found in Conway County from Tuesday’s storms.

The damage was found two miles south-southeast of Hill Creek.

The National Weather service is still surveying from Tuesday’s storms.

This is a developing story.

