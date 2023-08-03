This past weekend, Saturday became the hottest day of 2023 with a high of 102 degrees recorded at Little Rock’s Clinton National Airport. This Thursday afternoon, temperatures could easily exceed that number.
We fully anticipate our temperature to at least hit 102. But with a very subtle drop in humidity, that could push temperatures up to 103 or 104 degrees. If so, that would officially make August 3rd the hottest day of 2023.
But despite that, it won’t come close to breaking today’s record high temperature. On this date 12 years ago, Little Rock recorded it’s all-time hottest temperature of 114 degrees. We should fall several degrees shy of that.
Of course, there is still plenty of humidity to make today’s heat extremely dangerous. It should come as no surprise that Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued across most of Arkansas through 9 p.m. as heat index values surge beyond 110. In some cases, we could even exceed 115.
As we head into the weekend, the heat will still rage. But enhanced rain chances could keep temperatures below the triple-digit mark. Then early next week, a cool front could bring more hit-or-miss storms with highs possibly returning below average.
