We continue to monitor a strong storm system, which is expected to impact much of the Natural State this upcoming weekend. It will begin moving in Friday evening, and will likely be with us through much of the day Saturday.

To be clear, if you’re looking for any wintry weather out of this system; you’ll need to look elsewhere. Although models were once hinting at a brief burst of snow Saturday night as the storm is moving out, that has since changed–as we expected.

It does have a severe side, though. The Storm Prediction Center is still highlighting much of Arkansas in a “slight” risk for severe storms on Saturday. This has been the case since Monday, though the area highlighted has been expanded to include more of NE Arkansas, West Tennessee and North Mississippi.

As mentioned earlier, the system begins moving in Friday night. Wind will increase from the southwest, warming temperatures into the mid and upper 60s by Saturday morning. During the night, a few isolated showers and storms should develop. These should be mostly non-severe, though some hail cannot be ruled out.

As we approach Saturday morning, instability builds over parts of southwest Arkansas and additional storms will likely develop. These storms could be a bit more intense, bringing a risk for damaging wind and hail. Though the tornado risk is low, a weak spin-up cannot be ruled out.

Those storms will spread eastward as a cold front pushes in out of Oklahoma. Once this front passes, the severe risk will come to an end. Storms will likely be moving through central Arkansas during the midday hours, perhaps delaying some of our high school football playoff games.

During the early afternoon, our cold front will continue pressing east. This will shift our severe risk more into the Delta where instability is likely greatest. But with the front moving quickly, the window of time in which we must stay weather-aware could be brief. We hope that storms will move out of Arkansas by mid or late-afternoon, when peak instability is available.

That said, the greatest potential for severe weather may end up being over Mississippi and Tennessee late in the afternoon. But regardless, we will keep a close eye on the situation here at home. As always, stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for updates.