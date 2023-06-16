We will close out the work week with more scattered storms Friday. A few of these could be severe, especially over central and southeast Arkansas. Damaging wind and perhaps some quarter to half-dollar size hail will be possible through the mid and late-afternoon time frame.
Our strongest storms will likely develop over northern Arkansas, becoming much stronger as they spread into the Arkansas Delta. A few storms may linger into the early overnight. But most of it will come to an end by Saturday morning.
We’ll see more sunshine during the day Saturday. As wind shifts from the southeast, it will get hotter and more humid. Afternoon highs reach the lower 90s, fueling the storm potential as our next system rolls in late in the evening. Some of these will linger into Sunday morning.
Storms will likely roll into western Arkansas around 10 p.m. or midnight. These will continue spreading through Arkansas, taking advantage of the Saturday’s leftover heat and humidity. If there is enough remaining instability following Sunday morning’s storms, an afternoon round of storms could be stronger.
If Sunday afternoon’s storms do come to fruition, they should begin to taper off later in the evening. By the overnight, we’ll be drying out. Stay tuned for a more clearer timeline on this round as more data becomes available.
This upper-level low will gradually move east of us by Monday, making for a much hotter and drier Juneteenth. But as that low moves east, it stalls and may retreat back into eastern Arkansas by Tuesday. So while rain chances look slimmer, a few isolated storms cannot be ruled out.
