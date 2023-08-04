FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very hot and humid. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible, one or two of which could be strong or severe. Highs near 102. Heat index values between 105 and 115. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, very warm and muggy. An isolated shower or storm will be possible. Lows near 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Otherwise, hot and humid. Highs near 98. Heat index values between 100 and 112. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.