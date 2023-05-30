OVERNIGHT: It will be another mostly clear and calm night with temperatures in the 80s till 8pm and 70s afterwards. Temps cool to the 60s after midnight. Beautiful weather for the Travelers as they return to Dickey-Stephens Tuesday evening. Wind remains light out of the southeast.

WEDNESDAY: Another warm and mostly sunny day on tap Wednesday with high temps near 90°F and spots farther south likely surpassing it. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon farther west.

WHAT’S NEXT: Afternoons remain warm in the upper 80s and low 90s with mornings near 70°F. Best shot for some rain comes this weekend into the beginning of next week, but there should still, overall, be plenty of sunshine.