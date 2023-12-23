OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and relatively mild conditions for this time of year continue tonight. Low temperatures range over 20°F above average in the mid 50s for central Arkansas. We should be right around freezing for late December. Other than an isolated shower, the bulk of the rain won’t move in until Sunday.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Showers increase through the day Sunday. Moderate to heavy, widespread rain moves over the state by the afternoon and continues through the evening. Some showers linger into Christmas Eve night, with rain diminishing overnight. Other than a few showers staying over east Arkansas Christmas morning, much of the rain should be exiting come Monday for Christmas Day. High temperatures Christmas Eve will be mild in the low 60s with a southeasterly wind sustained at 10-15mph. During the day, it will be windy at times, with gusts up to 20-25mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Rain looks to move through Arkansas ahead of schedule. This means other than a few lingering showers early Christmas morning, much of the rain should be exiting the state. After lunch, a little sunshine could even break through clouds with temperatures falling later in the afternoon. It will be much colder Christmas night.