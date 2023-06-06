OVERNIGHT: Warm weather lasts through much of the evening with some showers and storms across the state. Any spotty rain out there should clear out after sunset with temperatures dropping to the upper 60s near sunrise.
WEDNESDAY: Rain chances are slim to none Wednesday with sunny and hot conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon with a light northwesterly wind.
WHAT’S NEXT: A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler conditions Thursday. High temps will be near 90°F Thursday & Friday, with low storms chances Saturday and Sunday.
