OVERNIGHT: Sporadic showers & thunderstorms die down after sunset tonight with temperatures cooling to the upper 60s and low 70s closer to sunrise. East-northeasterly wind will be light around 5mph through the night.

TUESDAY: Hot and mostly sunny Tuesday with some showers and thunderstorms developing by the afternoon and lasting through the early evening. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Hot temperatures in the 90s last through the course of the week, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible most afternoon and evenings. Mornings will stay closer to 70°F.