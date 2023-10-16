OVERNIGHT: It’s another chilly evening, with temperatures in the 60s till 8pm and 50s afterwards. Lows bottom out in the 40s near sunrise with clear conditions and wind lessening out of the northwest.

TUESDAY: Another sunny, dry day is forecast Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a westerly wind sustained around 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: The only shot for rain in the 7-day period is Thursday, and that chance is measly. Temperatures gradually warm to the mid 70s by the end of the work week and closer tp 80°F by this weekend.