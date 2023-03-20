OVERNIGHT: Temperature stay cool throughout the evening, but it won’t get as cold as Monday morning. Little Rock will drop to the upper 30s closer to sunrise. The average low this time of year is 43°F. Cloudy conditions persist with south-southeasterly wind sustained around 10mph.

TUESDAY: Rain returns early Tuesday morning and lasts through lunch. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with southeasterly wind 10-15mph. The average high temperature this time of year is 65°F. Less than ¼” is expected for Little Rock from showers earlier Tuesday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Warm weather is back Wednesday and sticks around for the rest of the week. High temps warm to the 70s mid-week through the weekend. Heavier rain, along with some strong to severe storms, develop late Thursday into Friday.