LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many Arkansans are without power Sunday morning following a strong round of overnight severe weather and a confirmed tornado in the western part of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado was confirmed near Scranton in Logan County.

Emergency management officials are asking people to avoid the Prairie View area south of Scranton due to downed trees and power lines.

As of 8 a.m., more than 87,000 people are without power in the state Sunday morning following the severe weather.

Tree damage in Woodruff County following overnight storms. Photo shared by Benjamin Creel in Augusta. #ARwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/Ji9gVnMOAU — Joel Young, CBM (@joel_off_air) June 18, 2023

Some parts of the Natural State are expected to see more storms on Sunday.

