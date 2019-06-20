Little Rock81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Russellville91°F Fair Feels like 102°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Isolated Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pine Bluff86°F Fair Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Isolated Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hot Springs78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Scattered Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Searcy93°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 105°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent