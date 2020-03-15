Canceled- Scheduled Spotter Training Classes by the National Weather Service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- UPDATE 3/14/2020– The National Weather Service Little Rock Office released information on Friday stating that all storm spotter training classes listed below have been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19.



Once conditions return to a safe state for gatherings, they said they will work with local officials to reschedule.



We are getting to the time of year when Arkansas’ weather pattern can become most active for severe weather. Keep in mind, severe weather can occur during any month in the state but March, April, and May typically record the most severe events.



If you are interested in helping out during severe weather season by becoming a storm spotter, please check out the following information below regarding qualifications including class location and times.



This article was posted on February 29th, 2020. Class dates, time and locations may have changed. Click HERE for the most up-to-date information from the National Weather Service Little Rock Office.