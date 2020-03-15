Canceled- Scheduled Spotter Training Classes by the National Weather Service

| LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- UPDATE 3/14/2020– The National Weather Service Little Rock Office released information on Friday stating that all storm spotter training classes listed below have been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19.
Once conditions return to a safe state for gatherings, they said they will work with local officials to reschedule.
We are getting to the time of year when Arkansas’ weather pattern can become most active for severe weather. Keep in mind, severe weather can occur during any month in the state but March, April, and May typically record the most severe events.
If you are interested in helping out during severe weather season by becoming a storm spotter, please check out the following information below regarding qualifications including class location and times.
This article was posted on February 29th, 2020. Class dates, time and locations may have changed. Click HERE for the most up-to-date information from the National Weather Service Little Rock Office.
|To become a trained storm spotter, you must complete the coursework provided by the NWS. The NWS often works with county emergency managers and officials to plan classes, with numerous classes given each year. Currently, there are eight (8) classes remaining on this year’s schedule. Three (3) classes have been postponed.
|Hampton (Calhoun Co.)
|Date: March 2, 2020 (Monday)
|Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
|Place: Calhoun County Training Center, 555 9th Street (Map)
|Damascus (Van Buren Co.)
|Date: March 3, 2020 (Tuesday)
|Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
|Place: Damascus Community Building, 17349 Highway 65 South (Map)
|Note: This advanced class has been postponed and may be rescheduled.
|Sherwood (Pulaski Co.)
|Date: March 5, 2020 (Thursday)
|Time: 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
|Place: Harmon Recreation Center, 51 Shelby Road (Map)
|Dardanelle (Yell Co.)
|Date: March 10, 2020 (Tuesday)
|Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
|Place: Community Center, 2011 Arkansas Highway 22 (Map)
|Conway (Faulkner Co.)
|Date: March 16, 2020 (Monday)
|Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
|Place: Office of Emergency Management, 57 Acklin Gap Road (Map)
|Imboden (Lawrence Co.)
|Date: March 23, 2020 (Monday)
|Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm
|Place: 401 Arkansas Highway 115 (Map)
|Ash Flat (Sharp Co.)
|Date: March 24, 2020 (Tuesday)
|Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
|Place: 64 College Drive (Map)
|Warren (Bradley Co.)
|Date: March 30, 2020 (Monday)
|Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
|Place: Warren Branch Library, 115 Cypress Street West (Map)
|Clinton (Van Buren Co.)
|Date: March 31, 2020 (Tuesday)
|Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
|Place: To be determined
|Note: This class has been postponed and may be rescheduled.
|Fairfield Bay (Van Buren Co.)
|Date: April 9, 2020 (Thursday)
|Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
|Place: To be determined
|Note: This advanced class has been postponed and may be rescheduled.
|Arkadelphia (Clark Co.)
|Date: April 9, 2020 (Thursday)
|Time: 6:15 pm to 8:15 pm
|Place: 35 McClellan Boulevard (Map)
|Please Note: These classes may need to be rescheduled if there are severe storms on the horizon or there has recently been a severe weather outbreak.