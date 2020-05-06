How To Program A Midland Weather Radio

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-Due to COVID-19 impacting our ability to gather in large groups, the Arkansas Storm Team had to cancel our last few scheduled weather radio programming events.

While we are saddened that we were unable to finish the campaign, we understand the importance of having a functioning weather radio.

Since we cannot physically program these for you like we normally would, we have created a video that explains the process of how to program one yourself. This video is very easy to follow along and we hope it helps you.

Below this video, you will find other helpful guides that cover how to add multiple counties to your weather radio, turn off or on additional alerts, a list that shows which weather radio channel/frequency your radio needs to tune into, and battery information for your weather radio.

Again, in text form, if you need to add or adjust the current location, follow these steps:

Press menu Press down arrow until you find “Select Location” Press select If you have multiple counties programmed, press down to “Multiple”| If you have a single county programmed, press down to “Single” Press select once you’ve gotten to the option you desire To add a location press down until you find a memory bank that is labeled “Empty”| To modify the current location and change it to another area, select the memory bank you desire to change. Press select Make sure “USA” is shown on the screen. Once it is, press select Make sure the state desired (Arkansas) is shown on the screen. Once it is, press select At this point, you will notice the prompt does not appear to change if you selected Arkansas as the state of choice. Since there is a county named Arkansas the county list will start with Arkansas Press the down arrow until you find your desired county. Once you have it on the screen, press select. “Set Location” will reappear once you’ve pressed select Press the menu button until you see “Saving” appear on the screen. You have now programmed the location for your radio.

How to program multiple radio to go off for multiple locations:

Many in the community prefer having multiple counties programmed into their weather radio because it helps them have a heads up when severe storms get close. In that case, at programming events, we typically include the counties that surround the county where the person lives. Below is a video that shows you how to add additional counties to your weather radio.

How to turn on alerts for other warnings/watches/advisories after selecting option to “All off”:

If you followed the steps to turn off all of warnings/watches and advisories except for tornado warnings and now you want to turn a few other alerts back on, the video below shows you how to do that.

Batteries:

When it comes to batteries, this can be your lifesaver when the power goes out. To ensure that your weather radio continues to function without electricity from the power outlet, make sure that you change out the three AA batteries every 6 months. Normally, we tell people to pick either the first day of Spring and Fall or Summer and Winter to change the batteries.

Channel/Frequency Guide for Weather Radio:

In the video, we talk about making sure you select the proper channel/frequency for your weather radio to listen to due to there being multiple towers located across the state. Below you will find images that show the county and the frequency that can be picked up in that county.

NOTE: You will notice that some counties may have multiple options for a frequency. Choose the frequency based on how clear the signal sounds.