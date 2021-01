Winter Storm of Wednesday, January 6 and Thursday, January 7

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 2 PM Thursday Update – Northwest and West Arkansas received heavy, wet snow Thursday morning. The highest snowfall amounts were in Newton County where as much as 7″ of snow fell in more than one place. Measurable snow was seen as far south as Montgomery County and as far east as Searcy County. Even some snow did briefly mix in with rain in Central AR. Judsonia, Austin, and the Little Rock National Weather Service in North Little Rock did witness some brief rain/snow mix.

Overall, the forecast was nearly spot on with what was observed. The only adjustments that should have been made was to extend the dark blue (3-6″) area east into Searcy County & make an additional note of higher snow totals being possible for Rich Mountain, Mt. Magazine, Mt. Nebo and Petit Jean Mountain.

Here are a few preliminary snowfall totals from around the state.

Below is the raw snowfall reports from the National Weather Service Little Rock Office:

Time Type Location Lat & Lon & Date Magnitude County Source Additional Remarks 1.0146 AM SNOW 5 S COMPTON 36.02N 93.30W 01/07/2021 E2.0 INCH NEWTON AR SOCIAL MEDIA SNOW CONTINUES TO FALL. THE ELEVATION AT THIS LOCATION IS 2250 FEET. 2. 0630 AM SNOW COMPTON 36.10N 93.30W 01/07/2021 E3.9 INCH NEWTON AR BROADCAST MEDIA 3. 0700 AM SNOW 4 SE JASPER 35.97N 93.14W 01/07/2021 M4.8 INCH NEWTON AR COCORAHS THE COCORAHS STATION AT JASPER 3.8 SE REPORTED HEAVY SNOWFALL AT OBSERVATION TIME. 4. 0715 AM SNOW 4 S MOUNT IDA 34.49N 93.63W 01/07/2021 E2.0 INCH MONTGOMERY AR CO-OP OBSERVER UPDATE TO PREVIOUS REPORT. 5. 0720 AM SNOW MARSHALL 35.91N 92.64W 01/07/2021 M1.3 INCH SEARCY AR CO-OP OBSERVER THE GROUND IS TOTALLY COVERED WITH SNOW. HIGHWAY 65 IS WET, BUT CLEAR OF SNOW. HIGHWAY 27 EAST IS COMPLETELY COVERED. 6. 0722 AM SNOW WALDRON 34.90N 94.09W 01/07/2021 M0.5 INCH SCOTT AR CO-OP OBSERVER 7. 0734 AM SNOW 1 SSE BIG FORK 34.47N 93.96W 01/07/2021 M0.1 INCH POLK AR CO-OP OBSERVER 8. 0737 AM SNOW 6 SW LESLIE 35.77N 92.63W 01/07/2021 M2.4 INCH SEARCY AR COCORAHS 9. 0738 AM SNOW 3 WNW SAINT JOE 36.05N 92.85W 01/07/2021 M2.0 INCH SEARCY AR COCORAHS 10. 0740 AM SNOW MOUNT SHERMAN 36.03N 93.26W 01/07/2021 E3.6 INCH NEWTON AR SOCIAL MEDIA 11. 0742 AM SNOW DEER 35.83N 93.21W 01/07/2021 M3.3 INCH NEWTON AR SOCIAL MEDIA 12. 0748 AM SNOW 3 WNW MENA 34.60N 94.29W 01/07/2021 M0.0 INCH POLK AR CO-OP OBSERVER RAIN WAS MIXING WITH SNOW BUT HAD NOT ACCUMULATED YET. 13. 0750 AM SNOW WITTS SPRINGS 35.77N 92.87W 01/07/2021 M6.5 INCH SEARCY AR CO-OP OBSERVER THE COOPERATIVE OBSERVER AT WITTS SPRING REPORTED 6.5 INCHES OF SNOW. 14. 0757 AM SNOW POINT PETER 35.96N 92.91W 01/07/2021 E5.5 INCH SEARCY AR SOCIAL MEDIA 15. 0806 AM SNOW COMPTON 36.10N 93.30W 01/07/2021 M5.0 INCH NEWTON AR CO-OP OBSERVER 16. 0817 AM SNOW NORTH LITTLE ROCK 34.79N 92.26W 01/07/2021 M0.0 INCH PULASKI AR OFFICIAL NWS OBS RAIN MIXED WITH SNOW, BUT DID NOT ACCUMULATE AT THE NWS OFFICE AT THE NORTH LITTLE ROCK AIRPORT. 17. 0819 AM SNOW MOUNT NEBO 35.22N 93.25W 01/07/2021 E0.0 INCH YELL AR PARK/FOREST SRVC JUST A TRACE OF SNOW HAS FALLEN SO FAR. 18. 0822 AM SNOW MOUNT MAGAZINE 35.17N 93.64W 01/07/2021 E4.0 INCH LOGAN AR PARK/FOREST SRVC THREE TO FOUR INCHES OF SNOW HAS FALLEN AT MOUNT MAGAZINE STATE PARK. 19. 0832 AM SNOW PONCA 36.02N 93.36W 01/07/2021 E0.0 INCH NEWTON AR PUBLIC SNOW WAS BEGINNING TO FALL, BUT NO ACCUMULATION SO FAR. (ELEVATION IS AROUND 1,000 FEET). 20. 0847 AM SNOW RICH MOUNTAIN 34.69N 94.34W 01/07/2021 M2.0 INCH POLK AR PUBLIC ONE TO TWO INCHES OF SNOW HAS FALLEN SO FAR. (ELEVATION IS AROUND 1,600 FEET) 21. 0900 AM SNOW OZONE 35.64N 93.44W 01/07/2021 M3.0 INCH JOHNSON AR CO-OP OBSERVER 22. 0945 AM SNOW GILBERT 35.99N 92.72W 01/07/2021 M0.0 INCH SEARCY AR CO-OP OBSERVER A TRACE OF SNOW HAS FALLEN. 23. 1048 AM SNOW 11 SW PINDALL 35.95N 93.00W 01/07/2021 M1.5 INCH NEWTON AR COCORAHS 24. 1049 AM SNOW MOUNT JUDEA 35.92N 93.06W 01/07/2021 M7.0 INCH NEWTON AR SOCIAL MEDIA 25. 1056 AM SLEET 1 SSW MIDWAY 36.37N 92.47W 01/07/2021 M0.0 INCH BAXTER AR ASOS A TRACE OF SLEET HAS FALLEN AT THE MOUNTAIN HOME AIRPORT IN MIDWAY. 26. 1058 AM SLEET FLIPPIN 36.28N 92.59W 01/07/2021 M0.0 INCH MARION AR AWOS A TRACE OF SLEET HAS FALLEN AT FLIPPIN/MARION COUNTY REGIONAL AIRPORT. 27. 1100 AM SNOW LURTON 35.77N 93.08W 01/07/2021 E7.0 INCH NEWTON AR SOCIAL MEDIA THIS IS AN UPDATE TO THE PREVIOUS REPORT. 28. 1104 AM SNOW NAIL 35.82N 93.29W 01/07/2021 E6.0 INCH NEWTON AR PUBLIC 29. 1105 AM SNOW DEER 35.83N 93.21W 01/07/2021 E5.0 INCH NEWTON AR PUBLIC 30. 1106 AM SNOW 5 WNW DENNARD 35.78N 92.61W 01/07/2021 E4.0 INCH VAN BUREN AR SOCIAL MEDIA (ELEVATION 1700 FEET) 31. 1113 AM SNOW PIERCETOWN 35.97N 93.07W 01/07/2021 E1.5 INCH NEWTON AR PUBLIC (ELEVATION 1100 FEET) 32. 1114 AM SNOW 3 WSW STOVERVILLE 36.02N 93.45W 01/07/2021 M5.0 INCH NEWTON AR SOCIAL MEDIA (ELEVATION AROUND 2400 FEET) 33. 1123 AM SNOW JUDSONIA 35.28N 91.64W 01/07/2021 E0.0 INCH WHITE AR SOCIAL MEDIA SNOW WAS MIXING WITH RAIN IN JUDSONIA. 34. 1126 AM SNOW TILLY 35.72N 92.83W 01/07/2021 E5.0 INCH POPE AR SOCIAL MEDIA 35. 1127 AM SNOW BATESVILLE 35.77N 91.62W 01/07/2021 E0.0 INCH INDEPENDENCE AR SOCIAL MEDIA RAIN WAS MIXING WITH SNOW. 36. 1129 AM SNOW HARRISON 36.24N 93.12W 01/07/2021 M0.0 INCH BOONE AR CO-OP OBSERVER SNOW FELL BUT, SO FAR, HAS NOT ACCUMULATED. 37. 1134 AM SNOW AUSTIN 35.00N 91.98W 01/07/2021 E0.0 INCH LONOKE AR SOCIAL MEDIA SNOW WAS MIXING WITH RAIN.

Also, as of 2 PM, Thursday, all winter storm warnings and advisories have been cancelled.